Fine Arts Center and Performing Arts at Colorado College Launch Program to Fund Creative Collaborations

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (FAC) and the Office of Performing Arts at Colorado College have created a program entitled 3x3 Projects to fund creative collaborations from isolation. Seven projects will be funded in the amount of $3,000 per project.

"While supporting the creative efforts of our regional artists in this unprecedented moment, we hope that 3x3 Projects will generate perspectives as unique as the collaborations from which they will emerge," said Colorado College Director of Performing Arts and Associate Professor of Music, Ryan Bañagale.

Applications open Wednesday, April 15, and close Friday, May 1. Artists located in the Rocky Mountain West and Southwest regions are eligible to receive funding to produce a collaborative, multi-disciplinary project. Projects will initially premiere on the FAC website, but artists are encouraged to consider how the project can be actualized outside of the digital realm at some point in the future. Interested artists may apply through the FAC website.

Projects should:

Involve three or more individuals, each working in different creative arenas

Draw inspiration from or tell a story relevant to the Rocky Mountain West or Southwest regions

Culminate in a digital/virtual experience lasting between 5-10 minutes

Be completed and ready for premiere in summer 2020

Support for 3x3 Projects is provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Grant for Southwest Arts and Culture, Performing Arts at Colorado College, and the Colorado College Cultural Attractions Fund. Proposals will be evaluated by a panel composed of FAC staff, Colorado College faculty and community members.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You