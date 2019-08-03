Evergreen Players Presents EPIC Improv

Evergreen Players presents EPIC Impov on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a kid and family friendly performance on Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 Adults; $20 students/seniors (60+), Youth (12 and under) $15 by calling 303-674-4934 or online at www.evergreenplayers.org. Group discounts are also available. Performed at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO.

EPIC Improv is an annual community favorite! Cast members Beau Augustin, Matt Bachus, Michael Chapin, Jordan Crozier, Drew Keat, Sean Maslow, Tony McNitt, Scott Ogle, Karin Plow, and Eric Ritter perform hilarious bits and skits of original improvisational comedy. This spontaneous comedic art form is unpredictable, surprising and fun!

The performing home of Evergreen Players is Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Directions to Center Stage are at www.evergreenplayers.org . The Evergreen Players is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization producing six shows per year in the foothills. Established in 1950, the Players' mission is to create professional quality theater to inspire, engage and entertain. The Players' mailing address is P.O. Box 1271, Evergreen, CO 80437.





