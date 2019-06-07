Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute Band The Fab Four To Headline Levitt Pavilion

Leaving behind a host of happy fans after their high-energy performance in San Diego, Emmy-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is headed to Denver to spark their Beatles Magic yet again this Saturday, June 8th at Levitt Pavilion.

Supporting act, the popular Chicago Rolling Stones tribute, Rocks Off, will open the show, setting the stage for The Fab Four's performance with a string of iconic Stones tunes that will warm up the audience and get the Pavilion rocking.

EVENT SCHEDULE: Gates: 5:00 pm. Local opener: 6:00 pm. Rocks Off: 6:50 pm. The Fab Four: 7:50 pm.

Igniting 21st Century Beatlemania

The Fab Four's highly anticipated performance is sure to thrill local audiences, raising fans' spirits to exhilarating new heights as they dance, clap, and sing along to the note-perfect renditions of Beatles classics that transformed the cultural and musical landscape of the 1960s and beyond. The band's world-class stage show offers a stunning reproduction of the Beatles' highly eclectic career that will astound first-time concertgoers, attracting ardent admirers and inciting 21st-century Beatlemania.

The Whole "Beatles" Package

A widely renowned troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians, The Fab Four offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music. But the secret to their wide-ranging appeal isn't simply their impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals. It's the delightful fact that they also look the part and never fail to convey the stunning Beatle-like aura that transports their audiences right back to the 1960s.

The Fab Four's Well-Earned Reputation

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. They've also earned the respect of fellow musicians and music business professionals alike.

What Others Are Saying about The Fab Four

In a recent review published at Forgotten Hits, Shelley J Sweet-Tufano had this to say: "Since this California based group of performers started touring in the east (beginning of 21st century), I have been in awe of the accuracy and professionalism of their shows .... This is the best staged performance tour of The Beatles that I have seen."

Steven Lieberman of the Culver City Observer would concur: "If you close your eyes and listen to The Fab Four sing a Beatles song, you will think that the boys from Liverpool had transported themselves back from the '60's. That's how accurate and authentic their sound is - arguably the world's best Beatles tribute band."

Tickets for this event are available online via Ticketmaster as well as at the Levitt Pavilion box office.





