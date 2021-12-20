Dusty Slay Comes to Comedy Works South, December 29 - January 1

Comedy Works has announced that Dusty Slay will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Named "Best Comedian" by the Nashville Scene in 2019, the man they also called one of the "most hardworking Music City stand-ups" had a break-out year with Variety naming him one of their "10 Comics to Watch for 2019." He had an episode of Comedy Central's Stand-Up Featuring and he's now appeared twice on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following previous sets on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Comic Standing, and Laughs on Fox.

Slay became the youngest comedian to ever perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry. He's since notched three appearances on the famed stage in less than six months and hosted the CMA Fest Forever Country Stage, entertaining fans between performances by the biggest stars in country music.

*Join Dusty on Friday, December 31 for three special New Year's Eve shows!

