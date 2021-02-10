Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Denver's Favorite Tupperware Lady Is Back With DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

Three virtual performances only: March 11, 12 and 13.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Everyone's favorite redhead is back with an all new streaming show -Dixie's Happy Hour.

If you've been to the smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday), then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious southern drawl always keep you in stitches. This entirely virtual show is limited to three performances only - March, 11, 12 and 13 at 7pm.

This time around, she's going digital with 95 minutes of new stories shared while mixing up some cocktails and challenging you to find the Happy Hours that you may be overlooking. What do you get when you mix gin, rum, vodka and tequila together? According to Dixie, if it doesn't lead you to doing something where you have to scroll through your photos from last night to find who you need to bake "apology cupcakes" for, then if you squint in just the right way and change your focus, you'll see the glory in you that makes you the remarkable person you are.

Since Dixie loves a good value, tickets are $35 per household and available online only at www.denvercenter.org. Note: Contains adult language, humor and content.


