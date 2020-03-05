Denver Public Art is Seeking Qualified Artists for National Western Center Commission

The City of Denver's Public Art Program is seeking to commission an artist or artist team to create a signature work of art for the future improved Riverfront Open Space along the South Platte River at the National Western Center (NWC) campus in Denver.

This project presents an opportunity to enhance the experience for visitors to the Riverfront Open Space. The selection panel seeks a sculptural or architecturally-integrated artwork that demonstrates an authentic connection between people and the South Platte River and tells the story of the area - historically, agriculturally, socially and ecologically.

A major element of the NWC development is the half-mile stretch of the South Platte River that defines the western border of the campus. An area that was once considered unsafe, polluted and inaccessible by historical industrial impacts will be restored to an amenity for the surrounding neighborhoods' and region's revitalized engagement through recreation, education, cultural gatherings and celebrations. With anticipated offerings such as pedestrian and bicycle trails, dynamic public art, areas for small performances, picnic areas, educational and play experiences for kids and families to enjoy, the NWC Riverfront will soon be an enriching and treasured community asset as well as a hub of campus activity.

The public art budget is $400,000 USD for the riverfront project and the call is open to US artists and artist teams.

Applications will be accepted at www.CallForEntry.org through Monday, March 30, 11:59 p.m.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance.

For more information on this and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





