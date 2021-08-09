Denver County Cultural Council Seeking Applicants

The Denver County Cultural Council is seeking applicants with active community involvement at the neighborhood level and professional, volunteer or advocatory experience in an art, cultural, scientific or historical organization.

Applicants should have a citywide perspective and be willing to commit at least 15 to 20 hours per month to the cultural council during the annual grant application review period, from April through June. Application form and details.

The cultural council is a board authorized by the State of Colorado and appointed by Denver City Council to distribute Scientific & Cultural Facilities District Tier III revenues to science and cultural organizations in Denver.

Applicants must:

Be a resident of the City and County of Denver

Be at least 21 years of age

Not be a current board member or paid staff of any organization applying for Tier III funding

Be willing to disclose any conflict of interest

The DCCC members shall reflect the ethnic, social, demographic and geographic diversity and composition of the City. As such, we encourage applications from all Council districts, and representatives from the following communities:

• American Indian

• African American

• Latino/x/e

• Asian American and Pacific Islander

• People with disabilities

• LGBTQIA+

Applications are due by Thursday, Aug. 19, 5 p.m. MST.

The Denver County Cultural Council is comprised of 11 voting members. Three are ex-officio, representing citywide organizations, and eight are community representatives selected from interested applicants. The vacancy is for a 2-, 3-, or 4-year term, renewable for an additional term, up to a maximum of six years.

The application form and details are available at ArtsandVenues.com.