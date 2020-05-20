Denver County Cultural Council Repurposes $118K Of SCFD Funding To Support Tier III Organizations

The Denver County Cultural Council (DCCC), the grant review council for Denver's Tier III SCFD funds, has reallocated their yearly discretionary funds to support organizations impacted by COVID-19.

The DCCC sets aside 5% of the SCFD Denver Tier III allocation to provide discretionary funding in the areas of Organization Development and Collaboration on an annual basis. This year, the Council decided to repurpose $118K to support 81 arts, cultural and scientific organizations that are struggling as a result of the pandemic. Applications will not be required. The funding distribution will be directed at 2019 eligible organizations and the allocation formula was based on a 10% of last year's allocation with a maximum cap of $1,930.

"The Council determined it was imperative to help our Tier III organizations by supplementing the annual SCFD grants this year. The discretionary funds will help them cover a variety of urgent needs. It is our hope that Tier IIIs will continue to adapt and provide creative outlets and engagement for the Denver community," stated Will Chan, DCCC Chair.

Since 1989, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) has distributed funds from a 1/10 of 1% sales and use tax to cultural facilities throughout the seven-county Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. Tier III recipients receive 14-17% of SCFD funds. In Denver, these include a widely diverse group of small organizations such as RedLine Contemporary Art Center, Access Gallery, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Art from Ashes, and many more.

Deborah Jordy, Executive Director of the SCFD echoed the Denver Council's dedication to the community, "The arts are what sustain us during times of crises and change. SCFD was created 30 years ago in response to a crisis and it will be here for the public through this one. It was created by the community, for the community, and community support is more important than ever as we navigate these uncharted waters. We remain today committed to enriching the lives of all through the arts, science, and culture, especially at this time."

Denver Tier III Organizations are qualified by the SCFD based on their mission and activities to enlighten and entertain the public. Tier III organizations typically have budgets of less than $1.6 million and conduct the majority of their annual activities in Denver County. The Denver Tier III organizations contribute enormously to the vitality of our neighborhoods and the richness of cultural expression. They also provide critical cultural and scientific educational activities to Denver students. Denver Arts & Venues, in partnership with the SCFD district office, oversees the Denver County SCFD Tier III process.

"Tier III organizations are essential to the cultural fabric of our city, and we have been impressed by the commitment to community they continue to show during this difficult time. The DCCC is supporting them now, knowing well that they will be great contributors to our collective healing," said Tariana Navas-Nieves, Director of Cultural Affairs, Denver Arts & Venues.

For a list of SCFD funded organizations, please visit SCFD.org.

