Denver Center For The Performing Arts Elevates Off-Center Programming Line and Promotes Charlie Miller to Executive Director & Curator

In 2010, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) announced the creation of Off-Center, a subset of its Tony-winning Theatre Company. Now, after being experienced by nearly 320,500 people, Off-Center will be elevated to a distinct and independent programming line of the 43-year-old organization. In tandem with this announcement, Charlie Miller has been promoted to Executive Director & Curator of Off-Center and will join the DCPA's Executive Team.

Originally conceived of by Miller and former DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Producer Emily Tarquin, Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began as a small theatrical test kitchen, has since offered 52 productions and events totaling over 8,800 performances in just 12 years. Its connections to both local and national artists have helped establish Denver as a hub for immersive art and solidify Off-Center's growing reputation.

Due in large part to support from the Doris Duke and Wallace foundations, Off-Center has experimented with the size and scale of its productions, featuring everything from a one-patron/one-actor experience in Between Us to large-scale productions including Sweet & Lucky created with New York-based Third Rail Projects, Camp Christmas with artist Lonnie Hanzon, and the highly-anticipated engagement of Theater of the Mind created by David Byrne and Mala Ganokar, which is expected to welcome 30,000 patrons over its 2,244 performances this fall.

The Off-Center "recipe" is clear. Each project should be immersive, convergent, connective, inventive and "now". But no matter how good the "ingredients" are, the success of Off-Center requires a master chef.

"Charlie Miller embodies connectivity," said DCPA President & CEO Janice Sinden. "His ability to identify talent, cultivate creativity, build partnerships, connect with the local arts community, and inspire our team is the 'secret sauce' that has led Off-Center to widespread success. Both the Theatre Company as well as the full DCPA recognize his artistic and leadership acumen. Charlie's vision will be a welcome and important addition to the leadership of our organization."

"Before I joined the DCPA, I watched the growth of Off-Center with envy," said DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "It really is quite unique in our field and has invited new audiences into our fold, while garnering attention around the country. We are enormously fortunate to have a leader as forward-thinking and bold as Charlie to carry this work forward."

"As a Denver theatre kid who grew up seeing shows at the DCPA, working at the Denver Center has always been a dream come true," said Miller. "Building Off-Center over the past 12 years has been a great joy and privilege, and its success is due to the hundreds of talented collaborators I've have the pleasure of working with over the years. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and am so excited to further DCPA Off-Center as a national leader in creating unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story."

DCPA Off-Center has already announced plans for the return of Mixed Taste in partnership with MCA Denver taking place Wednesdays from July 13-August 17 at the Holiday Theater or online, Theater of the Mind running August 31 - December 18 at York Street Yards, and Camp Christmas returning to Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park November 17 - December 24. Ticket information is available at denvercenter.org.

Under Miller's leadership, Off-Center will have creative, financial and artistic decision-making authority while still benefiting from the DCPA's centralized team of marketers, fundraisers, administrators, and the many talented technicians, artists, and craftspeople who support and build the productions. "This announcement is the DCPA's commitment to the future of immersive theatre at our organization, in our community and on The National Theatre scene," said Sinden. "The future is as unlimited as our imagination."