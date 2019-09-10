Denver Arts & Venues Makes Funding Available For Creative Neighborhood Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is accepting applications for 2019-2020 P.S. You Are Here (PSYAH) funding opportunities through Friday, Oct. 11, 5 p.m.

In 2019-2020, Arts & Venues aims to fund 7-10 projects, up to $10,000 per project.

PSYAH funds help support artistic, short-term, community-led projects that transform the city's underutilized outdoor spaces and revitalize neighborhoods through creative placemaking. PSYAH projects build civic engagement, enrich communities and inspire long-term change.

"P.S. You Are Here projects provide an opportunity for groups to beautify neighborhoods through creative cultural projects," said Ginger White Brunetti, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "These projects bring art into the daily lives of Denver's residents and visitors, and connect neighbors and community members through collaborative projects."

Grants must be matched 1:1 by applicants through cash or in-kind contributions -- goods or services -- or volunteer time.

Now in its sixth year, PSYAH is a program of IMAGINE 2020, Denver's community-based cultural plan that presents strategic vision, implementation and support for arts, culture and creativity contributing significantly to the city's economy and quality of life.

In 2018 PSYAH funded seven groups in Denver including Sloan's Lake Citizen Group, The Art Garage, Birdseed Collective, Montbello 2020, Trust for Public Land, Golden Triangle Creative District and Design Workshop.

For more information, details on how to apply and supporting information, please visit: ArtsandVenues.com/PSYAH.





