Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates The Completion Of Eight New Urban Arts Fund Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the completion of six new Urban Arts Fund Murals in Denver's Arts District on Santa Fe and two on Cherry Creek Trail.

On December 6 during the monthly First Friday Art Walk, the public is invited to join Denver Arts & Venues and Access Gallery to celebrate the completion of the Santa Fe murals by artists Alicia Cisneros (Karma Leigh), Javier Flores, Josiah Lee Lopez, Ray Lopez, Omni, Adolfo Romero and Wey Monkey.

The celebration will begin at Access Gallery (909 Santa Fe Dr.) at 4 p.m. The group will then proceed on a short walking tour to visit the artworks and return to the gallery for brief remarks and light refreshments.

WHAT: Urban Arts Fund mural tour, art reception

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Dr.

"We are so excited to fund so many murals along Santa Fe through our Urban Arts Fund this year," explained Mary Valdez, Denver Public Art administrator. "Over the past two decades, the Arts District on Santa Fe has grown and thrived, becoming the densest area of art galleries in the nation, and drawing more and more people every month to a First Friday celebration that rivals any street party."

"The best thing about the Arts District is that it isn't just about the inside galleries," Valdez continues. "The street murals enliven the buildings up and down Santa Fe and stretch east and west along the cross streets and even in the alleys. The blocks between Alameda and 13th avenues, and between Inca and Kalamath streets have become an outdoor gallery unto themselves."

ARTWORK LOCATIONS:

Adolfo Romero - Aztlan Theatre (974 Santa Fe Dr.)

Josiah Lee Lopez and Javier Flores - Museo de las Americas (861 Santa Fe Dr.)

Josiah Lee Lopez, Ray Lopez and A.J. Kiel - three murals in alley between Santa Fe Drive and Kalamath Street, 900 block

Alicia Cisneros (Karma Leigh), Wey Monkey, Omni - Center for Visual Art (alley side) (965 Santa Fe Dr.)

In addition to the works on Santa Fe, two more artists recently completed Urban Arts Fund murals: Michael Ortiz on Cherry Creek Trail at 11th Avenue and Elijah Chong on Cherry Creek Trail at Colfax Avenue.





