Denver Arts & Venues Calls For Local Artists, Businesses To Connect Through Art Drop Day Denver

Denver Arts & Venues calls for local artists and businesses to delight and surprise Denver residents, and create positive connections through art by committing to participate in World Art Drop Day Tuesday, Sept. 3.

World Art Drop Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of September and was conceived by Utah's Jake Parker with the goal of connecting people to one another, and generating random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving.

"It's wonderful to support a project designed to connect people through creativity," says Denver Arts & Venues Director Ginger White Brunetti. "On top of that, Art Drop Day benefits the artists as well. Businesses, including our agency, purchase art to hide, and we have heard stories that people who missed finding art by a particular artist they were following on social media end up purchasing art from that artist instead."

So, how do artists, businesses and individuals get involved? First, artists commit to participate by filling out the online form and creating a small, inexpensive piece or two to share on Art Drop Day. Businesses can support local artists by purchasing artwork or art supplies, or they can or host an art making party with their staff. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, artists and other participants hide art around town. Next, they drop hints and clues on social media so people can find their creations, and finally the artists and participants watch and wait for someone to discover the hidden works.

The public can participate in the fun and search for art by following #artdropday and #artdropdenver on social media, or by joining the Art Drop Denver Facebook group.

"It was so exciting to see the momentum that Art Drop Denver continues to gain," says Denver Arts & Venues Strategic Partnerships & Community Programming Specialist Brooke Dilling. "The Facebook group has grown from 900 members last year at this time to almost 1600 now. We've seen really great stories about how families got engaged by creating art, and hiding and searching together."

Denver Arts & Venues will be hiding mini replicas of Lawrence Argent's "I See What You Mean" (colloquially known as the Big Blue Bear) and "Red Rocks Live" (a vinyl album collection featuring 20 songs recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre shows), and then dropping clues on Facebook.com/DenverArtsVenues and twitter.com/DenverArts.

Additionally, Denver Arts & Venues has purchased artworks from Access Gallery that Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Denver City Councilmembers will hide in their districts.

There is no deadline for artists who wish to participate in Art Drop Denver. More information and FAQs can be found on ArtsandVenues.com.





