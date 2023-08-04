Denver Arts & Venues Accepting Nominations To Honor Those Who Have Made Significant Contributions to Denver Arts and Culture

Denver Arts & Venues opens applications and nominations for the Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture to recognize programs, individuals and organizations that make significant and lasting contributions to the artistic, cultural and creative landscape in the City and County of Denver.

Winners will be recognized through a $2,500 stipend, a video highlighting their achievements, and a piece of artwork created by Access Gallery which will include a plaque commemorating the award. They will be honored at a luncheon award ceremony in December.

“A strong, diverse arts and culture scene is integral to a vibrant city,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “I am excited to honor the organizations and individuals who strengthen Denver through creativity, innovation, and collaboration in the arts.”

Nominations are being accepted through Monday, Aug. 21 and applications are being accepted through Friday, Sept. 1 for the following categories:

This award is presented to a person under the age of 24 who has made a noteworthy difference in the community through the arts or an organization that has significantly impacted the lives of youth in the City and County of Denver through the arts.

This award is presented to an individual or an organization that has made a significant and lasting impact on arts and culture in the City and County of Denver. This category requires that the nominee have at least 10 years of history in the arts in the City and County of Denver.

This award is presented to an individual or organization that is breaking new ground in the arts and whose contribution to innovation in the arts has been significant in 2022 or 2023.

This award is presented to an individual or organization that has focused on equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) through their work. Nominees for this award may have worked to integrate an equity practice into their operations, developed a specific program that supports communities that have been historically marginalized including people of color, people with disabilities or members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, presented an event centered in social justice and the arts, or can demonstrate commitments and authentic partnerships with historically under-resourced communities.

This award is presented to an individual or organization that has brought Denver's arts and culture to the national or world stage. Nominees for this category have received national or international recognition through collaboration, media coverage or grant dollars received.

Individuals may nominate an individual or organization through a simple form and Arts & Venues will follow up with the nominee for more information. Alternatively, individuals and groups may apply for an award directly. Groups and individuals need not be nominated prior to completing an application. Those applying for a Mayor's Award for Excellence in Arts & Culture for themselves or their organization may complete an application on their own behalf.

Additional information is available online at ArtsandVenues.com/Mayors-Awards.

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for all. Denver Arts & Venues operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building, using proceeds from events at these venues – not government funding – to run and maintain these facilities and to provide access to art for all through free and low-cost community events, grants for artists and arts organizations, public art and art education. Using Good Times, For Good. www.ArtsandVenues.com