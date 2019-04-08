Dead Floyd Comes to Boulder Theater This June

Dead Floyd is a celebration of the music of two of rock and roll's greatest bands, The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, mashed together into one high-energy, unpredictable show. Drawing from both extensive catalogs of music, the Dead Floyd performances include early rarities to modern classics and everything in between. The love of the music of both bands inspires Dead Floyd to uniquely interpret the songs in a way that allows the music to timelessly live on and the legacy of both bands to stay alive to the next generation of fans. The excitement, creativity, and improvisation that went into both bands live shows of so many years is brought back for old and new fans to enjoy today.

Because the number of songs available from both bands is so large, the question that is heard at every Dead Floyd show is "What will they play next?" The unpredictability of the set list and the modern translation of classic, beloved songs bring an element of surprise to every Dead Floyd show. That is what has kept fans captivated and why their legacy as a tribute band continues to grow.

Dead Floyd is based out of Fort Collins, Colorado and, since forming in summer 2009, they have performed at renowned venues such as The Fox Theater, Aggie Theatre, Boulder Theater, Mishawaka Amphitheatre, Belly Up Aspen, and more. In addition, the band has been consistently voted one of the top tribute bands in Colorado.

The members of the band draw on their roots in jazz, funk, and rock to bring a high level of musicianship to the music and close attention to detail. The band is made up of Charlie Humphreys (guitar, vocals), Josh Miller (bass, vocals), Stu Crair (drums, vocals), and Matt Goldberg (keys, synth). This group of players has combined to perform over 1000 shows across the country in various original projects including The Grippe, Musketeer Gripweed, Hot Gazpacho, The Maji, Wooleye, Holy Moses and the High Rollers, Orooni, and many more.

The audience response to Dead Floyd has been overwhelming for everyone involved and the fans' love of the music pushes this project to new heights. Come to the next show and find out why...

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at http://www.bouldertheater.com.





