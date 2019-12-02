David Spade is Heading to Boulder Theater

Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcomes David Spade to Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Friday, March 20th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10am. Tickets are $49.50 to $59.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com or charged by phone at 303-786-7030.

ABOUT DAVID SPADE:

Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on "Just Shoot Me," David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." He was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 and an American Comedy Award in 1999 for his work on NBC's "Just Shoot Me." Spade continues to be a box office draw and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.

Spade's new late-night series "Lights Out with David Spade" premiered on Comedy Central last month. The series follows "The Daily Show" at 11:30PM and features Spade's signature take on pop culture news of the day while incorporating field segments that mirror his popular Instagram stories. He recently wrapped production on the Netflix original comedy, THE LAST MISSY and is signed on to star in Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman's half-hour comedy which is currently in development at HBO.

Born in Birmingham, Michigan, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country. He made his television debut on SNL and was soon after named the "Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year" by Rolling Stone Magazine. As a writer and a performer on SNL for five years, he is best known for his memorable characters including the sarcastic "Hollywood Minute" reporter on "Weekend Update" and catch phrases like "And you are...?" and "Buh-Bye!"

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at https://www.bouldertheater.com/





