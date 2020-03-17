David Spade at the Boulder Theater Has Been Postponed to September

Boulder Theater has released the following statement regarding David Spade's Upcoming performance:

With the concern of general health safety, we apologize that we must postpone the David Spade performance on March 20th at the Boulder Theater. The new date will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 with a 4pm door time and 5pm show time.

All tickets from March will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if you can't make it. Thank you for understanding.





