David Byrne to Join Leading Neuroscientists in Conversation for One Night Event

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center and WNYC Studios' Radiolab have announced an exclusive conversation between Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and leading neuroscientists on Monday, September 12, moderated by Radiolab co-host Latif Nasser.

In conjunction with the official opening of David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's immersive production, Theater of the Mind, on Tuesday, September 13, the conversation will explore the intersections between art and science and the neuroscience research that inspired this groundbreaking production. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at varying price levels from $55 - $1,000, which may include a photo opportunity with David Byrne, cocktails with the creative team, reserved seating, and more.

"This event will be the only opportunity around Theater of the Mind to see David Byrne in person and learn about the creative process and science behind this new immersive experience," said Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller. "We are excited to partner with Radiolab and prominent neuroscientists from across the country to produce what will be an engaging and informative conversation raising money to support Off-Center programming."

Tickets for this exclusive event will go on sale May 20 and proceeds will support Off-Center immersive programming at the DCPA, a non-profit organization. Theater of the Mind pre-sale is now open to all DCPA subscribers and will go on public sale May 20. For more information and to purchase tickets visit theateroftheminddenver.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

DCPA & Radiolab

present

IN CONVERSATION WITH David Byrne

A Benefit to Support DCPA Off-Center

Panel Moderated by Radiolab Co-Host Latif Nasser

Featuring David Byrne & Leading Neuroscientists

September 12, 2022 | Seawell Ballroom, Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex

On Monday, September 12, the DCPA will be hosting David Byrne, Radiolab co-host Latif Nasser, and leading neuroscientists from around the world for an intimate panel discussion. Go way, way behind the scenes and learn about the intersection of art and science and the research that inspired Theater of the Mind.

Tickets range from $55 for General Admission to $1,000 for Premium VIP tickets, which may include a photo opportunity with David Byrne, cocktails with the creative team, reserved seating, and more. All proceeds will benefit Off-Center, the non-profit Denver Center's home for immersive, experiential theatre.