Comedy Works South at the Landmark Reopens Tonight

Comedy Works South is back and they can't wait to see you! Their teams have been hard at work doing everything to ensure that you will return to a Comedy Works experience that is safe, comfortable and enjoyable.

Wende Curtis, owner of Comedy Works, said: "It will be more than another four months since we were last open, and we will be reopening in a limited capacity at Comedy Works South, Thursday, March 11 - TONIGHT. We will also be streaming many of our shows live, so that our friends who choose to stay home can also join in on the live experience. While we know this is still long from over, we have to slowly get back to OUR normal. We have to get back to providing the fun and escape of live comedy entertainment, and while at a much smaller capacity, we are back! We have gone to great lengths and taken great precautions to protect you, our guests, as well as our vendors, employees and comedians. Welcome back. It's been too long."

They're committed to bringing back live comedy in a safe and responsible way - they hope you'll join them! They want you to know what you can expect during your visit to Comedy Works South.

The capacity of each show has been reduced to allow for safe social distancing inside the showroom.

Staff members who have been sick, may have been exposed to positive COVID-19 individuals, or who are not feeling well will not be permitted onsite.

All high touch surfaces including (but not limited to) tables, chairs, doorknobs, faucets, bathrooms, and more have been sanitized and will continue to be disinfected throughout the evening.

All staff members will be wearing masks for your safety and theirs.

We are abiding by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safe and healthy venue so our customers can relax while enjoying great live stand-up comedy. See you soon!

Now, there are 2 ways to join in the fun: live show or live streaming.

For the live show audience members, please help us keep our staff and customers safe by

following these new guidelines:

If you are feeling under the weather, please stay home.

Face masks are required upon entering & at ALL times when moving through the

building. Masks may be removed only while seated at your table. Practice social distancing and stand 6 feet apart from other guests.

Maintain regular handwashing & hand sanitizing.

For Comedy Works LIVE (streaming) customers:

Just because we're keeping our distance doesn't mean the laughter has to stop. Join us for our live stream shows LIVE from our stage.

These shows are confirmed:

Adam Cayton- Holland / Thursday, March 11 & Friday, March 12 / live stream available

Vinnie Montez / Saturday, March 13 / live stream available

Thick Skin / Friday, March 19 & Saturday, March 20

Ben Roy Live Album Recording / Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27

Jim Breuer Freedom of Laughter Tour / Monday, March 29

LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available!

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Dine at Lucy Restaurant for preferred seating.

Email hello@lucyrestaurant.com