Comedian Fortune Feimster Comes To The Wheeler For A Free Show For Members!

Aspen Laugh Festival is pleased to present Fortune Feimster on Saturday, January 11 at 6:30pm. Tickets are $35 or FREE for Wheeler Wins Members. Tickets are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

"In addition to regular ticket discounts, our Wheeler Wins members also receive free tickets to two shows each winter. If there's one thing I've learned over the past five years, it's that Aspen LOVES comedy so this winter season, we're mixing it up by making one of the Wheeler Wins benefit shows a comedy offering," says Wheeler Opera House Executive & Artistic Director, Gena Buhler. "The Wheeler truly would not be what it is without the support of all of our Aspen locals!"

A stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster first made a name for herself on CHELSEA LATELY. Feimster currently stars in the NBC series, CHAMPIONS, as a series regular and is known for her role of 'Nurse Collette on Hulu's THE MINDY PROJECT. Her Netflix stand up special was released last summer and received rave reviews. Feimster has also performed stand-up on TBS's 'Conan,' Comedy Central's '@midnight' and has her own Comedy Central half hour special.

Feimster can be seen in a fun role for the Amblin Pictures feature film, OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY in addition to the adventure comedy, DEPORTED. Amblin recently acquired BAD COP, BAD COP a feature that she co-wrote and will star in. Prior to that Fortune co-wrote and sold two comedy pilots to ABC with the latter being produced by Tina Fey. Previously, Feimster had a recurring role on CBS' LIFE IN PIECES and many guest appearances on hit TV shows including DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, IDIOTSITTER, WORKAHOLICS, DRUNK HISTORY, @MIDNIGHT. Fortune now headlines the best comedy clubs across the country and is one of comedy's fastest rising stars.

Aspen Laugh Festival favorite Nancy Norton will be opening for Fortune Feimster. Nancy Norton began touring as a stand-up comedian in 1991 and tours nationally and internationally, headlining clubs, colleges, cruises and USO tours. Norton is known for delivering high energy, face-paced shows that connect with universal truths through her in the moment and intuitive style. This year she also won the 2019 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition (the first woman to win since 1985).

Wins members may reserve a free ticket in advance by calling the Wheeler Box Office - limited seats are available. Not a Wheeler Wins member yet? Call the Box Office today at 970-920-5770 to join. Just $20 gets you ticket discounts and special events all year long! To get tickets to Fortune Feimster or learn more about the 2019-2020 Wheeler Winter Season, visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.





