Comedian Dan Soder Comes To Boulder Theater, October 7

Apr. 12, 2023  

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes DAN SODER to Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35.00-$55.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com.

Dan Soder is a NYC based comedian and actor who's best known as 'Mafee' on Showtime's Billions and for his time hosting SiriusXM's The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson.

Dan's most recent comedy special, Son of a Gary, is currently streaming on HBO Max, along with The Standups on Netflix and Not Special on Comedy Central. Other credits include: Comedy Central's Half Hour, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, and @midnight.




