Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble presents Springtime Serenades, madrigals and folksongs to welcome the lengthening days Sundays, April 25, May 16, and May 23 at 3:00 p.m.

All performances are outdoors, with socially-distanced seating and masks required. Three locations to choose from, each with its own distinctive ambiance. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Please see details for each location below.

Reserve your spot now! Space is limited.

Concert duration is approx. 40 minutes. No restroom facilities will be available.

In the event of cancelation due to weather, registered guests will be notified by email.

Garden Serenade

Sunday, April 25 3:00 p.m.

Grace & St. Stephens Episcopal Church Memorial Garden

*Depending on the number of registrants, this performance may be moved to Grace's South Lawn.

Street Parking is available. Bring your own chair.

Capacity: 75 guests

Courtyard Serenade

Sunday, May 16 3:00 p.m.

At the beautiful home of Lauren Ciborowski and Ben Harvey

35 Elm Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

A Wine & Cheese reception follows this performance, separate reservation required.

Chairs will be available, or you may bring your own to this performance if you prefer.

Street parking is available. Access to the seating area is through the gate to the left of the front door.

Capacity: 50 guests

Restoration Serenade

Sunday, May 23 3:00 p.m.

Motorworks Restorations

2633 Durango Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Managed by Jeremy Vreeman, a 17-year member of CVAE, Motorworks Restorations is a premier concours automotive restoration facility specializing in the restoration of classic air cooled Volkswagen vehicles

The Scoop Bus from Josh & John's Ice Cream will be on site!

A tour of this unique facility is available after the performance, separate reservation required.

Bring your own chair.

Parking is available. Attendants will guide you when you arrive.

Capacity: 75 guests