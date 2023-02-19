Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Present COMPARED TO WHAT in March

The concert will be led by Colorado favorites Robert Johnson and Marion Powers.

Feb. 19, 2023  

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) will return to the Arvada Center and Lone Tree Arts Center for two special nights of jazz and soul to celebrate the release of their latest recording Compared to What with Larry Braggs. Led by Colorado favorites Robert Johnson and Marion Powers, musical numbers include "Mercy Mercy Me;" "More Today Than Yesterday;" "Fascinating Rhythm," and of course, the title track "Compared to What." To purchase tickets, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225844®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A major component of the CJRO's mission is to introduce new listeners and jazz lovers to its music and fantastic musicians. After inviting former Tower of Power and Temptations lead singer, Larry Braggs to perform with the big band in 2021 and again in 2022 discussions began about collaborating on an album. The result is Compared to What with Larry Braggs, a fresh blend of jazz and soul including several new arrangements by CJRO artistic director Drew Zaremba, musicians Zach Rich, Remy Le Boeuf and Paul McKee. The recording will be available for purchase in March.

From the 2022 concert, Larry Braggs sings "Don't Get Around Much Anymore"; https://youtube.com/shorts/fnIfEAUGmuA?feature=share

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Parsons Theatre in Northglenn and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Stevie Wonder, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists. For more information go to Coloradojazz.org.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Compared to What

Featuring vocalists Marion Powers and Robert Johnson

Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 7:30pm

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada CO 80003

Tickets prices $24-$38, purchase here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225844®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office 720-898-7200

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Compared to What

Featuring vocalists Marion Powers and Robert Johnson

Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7:30pm

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons St. Lone Tree, CO 80124

Tickets prices $20-$42, purchase here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225844®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office 720-509-1000




