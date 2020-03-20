Colorado Ballet to Pay Dancers Through Season Contract

When Colorado Ballet announced the cancelation of the remainder of its season last week, the company had four weeks remaining of its 2019/2020 season. Because the company's season finale Ballet MasterWorks demonstrates both the athleticism and artistry of Colorado Ballet's dancers, it is a favorite of both the dancers and audiences. Like many other nonprofits and businesses throughout the country, this cancelation due to COVID-19 brought with it deep sadness and questions about possible layoffs. Colorado Ballet's board and leadership recognized the financial impact this would have on the various artists of Colorado Ballet and unanimously decided to pay all Company and Studio Company dancers, ballet mistresses and the Colorado Ballet Orchestra through the remainder of their original contracts, which would have concluded on April 12, 2020.

"With only four weeks remaining in our season," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs, "We have determined that we will be able to pay our dancers through the remainder of their contracts. I am deeply grateful for each and every member of our organization. Their hard work and dedication put us in a position to be able to make this decision."

With the cancelation of this production, many patrons decided to turn their tickets into donations to help support the organization. As a nonprofit organization that relies on the support of the community, Colorado Ballet deeply appreciates the support of all its patrons-including ticket holders, board members, donors and sponsors who, over the course of the 2019/2020 season, contributed to the company's vibrant 59th year of presenting world-class ballet performances.

"As our board of directors and executive staff leaders continue to assess the impact of the current economic situation on Colorado Ballet's future, we remain grateful to all of our supporters whose generosity has enabled us to honor our commitments to our artists and staff during these uncertain times," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs.

In addition to paying the dancers through the remainder of their contracts, Colorado Ballet will continue to pay salaries to its Colorado Ballet Academy and Education & Community Engagement teaching staff through April 6, 2020.

Artistic Director Gil Boggs expressed his gratitude to the community during these unprecedented times. "We deeply appreciate our patron's patience, understanding and support, both throughout the year and especially during challenging times. You make what we do possible. May our shared love of the performing arts unite us as we seek peace and comfort. We will keep all of our supporters and constituents updated on how Colorado Ballet will be impacted and how you can help. We look forward to seeing our dancers back next season and having all of Colorado Ballet's patrons back at the theatre to join us in celebrating our 60th anniversary season beginning this fall."





