Colorado Ballet Plans for New Sets & Costumes for 60th Anniversary of THE NUTCRACKER

Today Colorado Ballet kicks-off a campaign to raise funds to support the creation of new sets and costumes for its production of The Nutcracker, which audiences will see for the first time during the company's 60th anniversary production of The Nutcracker in 2020.

As one of Colorado's favorite holiday traditions for 59 years, Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker has touched the lives of countless individuals all across the state and continues as a beloved holiday tradition for families throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. More than 60,000 audience members are treated to an average of 27 performances of The Nutcracker annually.

This production is one of the most attended holiday performing arts events in Denver and draws audiences from around the country. It is a timeless classic that captures the hearts and imaginations of children and adults alike. This season's performances, November 30 - December 29, 2019, will be the final opportunity for fans to see the current sets and costumes that have delighted audiences for over three decades.

Colorado Ballet acquired its current Nutcracker sets and costumes in 2005 from the San Francisco Ballet, who created the production in 1986. When Colorado Ballet moved into the renovated Ellie Caulkins Opera House, a larger production was needed to fill-out the Ellie Caulkins Opera House Stage. These beloved sets and costumes have served the company well season after season, but they are now 33 years old and have reached the end of their useful life.

In this video, hear from the dancers and Artistic Director, Gil Boggs to learn more about why new sets and costumes are needed for this beloved holiday production.

"We are excited to create Colorado's very own sets and costumes for the company's Nutcracker production," states Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "The choreography will remain unchanged, and the style will remain classic Victorian. We have been fortunate to present this spectacular production through the support of donors and patrons for many seasons, and in 2016 our Nutcracker won Goldstar's most-loved Nutcracker production in the nation. I can't express how important it is that we keep the magic alive for future generations."



As a non-profit organization, Colorado Ballet relies on support and gifts from the community to sustain the tradition of bringing you the best performance of The Nutcracker each season. We invite the community to join us to continue making this production special for decades to come. You can play a role in Colorado Ballet's creation of Colorado's very own The Nutcracker-featuring Colorado Ballet's beloved choreography, along with brand new sets and costumes! Go Fund The Magic!



Colorado Ballet is currently working with renowned designers to create these new sets and costumes, which will become an integral part of Denver's holiday traditions for decades to come. It's crucial that Colorado Ballet continues to present this beloved production by ensuring the sets and costumes remain top quality and highlight all of the audience's favorite things that make experiencing The Nutcracker special.

Tickets range from $40 to $165. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.





