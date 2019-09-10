Colorado Ballet Opens Season with DON QUIXOTE

Colorado Ballet will open its 2019/2020 season with Don Quixote, October 4 - 13 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Colorado Ballet's dancers will delight audiences with Spanish-inspired classical choreography by Marius Petipa, paired with music by Ludwig Minkus, performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

"We are very excited to open our season with Don Quixote and bring this classical ballet to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House stage for the first time in 10 years," stated Colorado Ballet's Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "Our dancers are really looking forward to performing this work. The choreography showcases their incredible technique and athleticism throughout the performance. This story of Don Quixote takes audiences on an adventure with humor and romance-and we can't wait to share it with Colorado audiences next month."

Based on the classic novel, The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha, the ballet Don Quixote premiered in Moscow, Russia in 1869 and remains one of today's most frequently performed works with original classical choreography by Marius Petipa and music by Ludwig Minkus. Stunning Spanish sets and costumes pair with challenging choreography and a touch of romantic comedy as Don Quixote and Sancho Panza search for a noble adventure with surprises at every turn.

The ballet begins as Don Quixote sets out on a quest to find his true love with his trusty squire, Sancho Panza. In a Seville marketplace, Don Quixote meets the elegant yet feisty Kitri, who he believes could be the woman of his dreams. Don Quixote and Sancho Panza's adventure continues through a friendly gypsy camp, where Don Quixote dreams of beautiful maidens and Dryads. He then realizes that Kitri actually belongs with Basilio, though Kitri's father does not approve. Through twists and turns in the plot, the lovers eventually unite and a wedding celebration ensues.

The Spanish style sets and costumes seen in this production of Don Quixote come to Colorado Ballet from American Ballet Theatre in New York.

Get your tickets early for the best availability, and experience an evening of fun for all ages.

Tickets range from $30 to $155. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.





