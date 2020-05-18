Central City Opera Hosting Virtual Camp For Highschoolers

Due to the digital nature of the summer, Central City Opera will be hosting a virtual performing arts camp for highschoolers June 8 - 12. Central City Opera's Performing Arts Intensive is an online workshop series designed to hone skills in the vocal performing arts, with an emphasis on opera, music theater and voice study.

From yoga for singers to stage makeup tutorials, from songwriting and improv to practice and audition techniques, Central City Opera's professionals teach students lifelong skills to prepare them for performance and give them a deeper understanding of the vocal performing arts.

Each day's workshops will give students chances to sing, move their bodies, learn something new and have fun. You do not have to live in Colorado to experience this camp--students from all corners of the world are invited to join!

For a full schedule of the camp, visit https://centralcityopera.org/performing-arts-intensive-at-kent-denver/.

Grades: 9-12

When: June 8-12, Monday - Friday

Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Subject: Opera, Music Theater and Voice Study

Cost: $245

Materials Fee: $25

Please register by June 1.

