COVID-19 Postpones OpenStage Productions

As you are aware, the state and county have taken dramatic steps to slow the outbreak of COVID-19, and OpenStage Theatre has been actively working with government officials and our venues to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff. OpenStage has always been a Company that brings the community together, and we had hoped to continue serving in that role during this difficult time. However, it is now clear that we are in uncharted territory, and as a result, we have postponed our etcetera season production of Constellations, hopefully to be rescheduled for later this summer. Our next Essential Season production, Neil Simon's Rumors, will be moved to our soon to be announced 2020-2021 Season line up.

At this time, we are still planning to present the outdoor production of Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood later this summer, though we will continue to monitor this situation closely and will keep the OpenStage community posted if any changes are needed.

If you are a season ticket holder or have purchased a ticket to either of these shows, the Lincoln Center Box office will be in touch via email. We know that these changes will have a deep impact not only on our supporters, sponsors and audiences, but also on our Company of Artists. Their work deserves to be seen, celebrated and acknowledged, and it is heartbreaking to not share their artistry with you at this time.

As a non-profit organization, we sincerely thank you for your continued support as we work together to face the current challenge. If you are financially able to do so, we ask that you consider donating the value of a ticket purchase to OpenStage Theatre & Company to help us to defray production costs already incurred and to sustain OpenStage in what ultimately will prove to be a particularly difficult time for the arts community.

To make a donation, please go to https://www.openstage.com/give/donate/

We realize these are uncertain times for all of us. Stay safe. Stay healthy. And, one day soon...WE WILL SEE YOU IN THE THEATER.





