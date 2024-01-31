CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Christopher Titus will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Thursday, February 8 / 7:30 PM / $25.00, Friday, February 9 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00, and Saturday, February 10 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00.

Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. As a creator, he has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His wildly innovative multi-cam half hour Titus premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award nomination for his writing. Following Titus, Christopher starred in ABC’s Big Shots, acting opposite Dylan McDermott, Michael Vartan and Josh Malina. He also starred in the NBC one-hour pilot, Future Tense and created and starred in the Bryan Cranston-directed pilot, Special Unit for Comedy Central. And he recently wrote, directed, and starred in a feature version of Special Unit which won the L.A. Film Award for Best Comedy Feature and the Hope Film Awards jury prize for Best Director.

Christopher has written and starred in nine 90-minute comedy specials, with several spending months on the Billboard Top 10 comedy chart. His eighth special Amerigeddon is available on Amazon. He recently shot his ninth special Zero Side Effects and is currently touring his next special, Carrying Monsters, a bookend companion piece to Norman Rockwell is Bleeding. His podcast, The Armageddon Update/Titus Podcast has over 8 million downloads.

Christopher continues to tour to sold-out audiences at clubs and theaters across the country.

With a take-no-prisoners wit and years of experience writing hilariously edgy and poignant comedy, Christopher Titus is a voice unlike any other.





Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

