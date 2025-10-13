Buntport Theater Company is Buying its Building

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buntport Theater Company announced that it is in the process of buying its current building at 717 Lipan Street in Denver, more than doubling the total square footage available for rehearsals, storage and productions, and ensuring the troupe's long-term sustainability after 25 years as one of Colorado's preeminent theater companies devoted to original theater. In conjunction with the expansion, Buntport is launching a five-year capital campaign to raise $2.65 million to support the purchase, renovations and other related costs. They have already raised more than $1.1 million in support of the project.

This expansion will allow for the creation of a dedicated rehearsal space for the community, easily accessible storage, a sewing room, a wood shop, and more. Residents of the north side of the Lipan Street space for more than two decades, the Company decided to act swiftly when the opportunity to purchase the full building became available earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand, as it not only gives us stability and sustainability, but it creates space and opportunities for other creatives,” said Erin Rollman, Buntport Theater Company member. “We remain committed to affordability and accessibility, both in maintaining our pay-what-you-can ticket policy and providing reasonably-priced rehearsal spaces to support many other artists and companies in our community, cementing Buntport's reputation as a hub for local creatives. The incredible initial response to our capital campaign demonstrates that others also value this work and commitment to original theater, and we're so grateful to everyone who has stepped forward to support us.”

Buntport is currently leasing-to-own the building, with a goal to pay it off in five years. Owning the building and expanding their footprint to include the south side will allow Buntport to better predict future expenses and fixed costs, while providing additional storage and rehearsal space for them and other creatives. Consistent with its history, the five company members at Buntport will be running the capital campaign to keep administrative costs minimal, allowing donations and grant funding to go directly to the purchase of the building. The long-term vision for the building allows for storage room for other theater companies and a small living area that can be used as artist housing for visiting creatives.

Buntport Theater has always been a community space, hosting not only theater, film, visual art, and dance, but also meetings, workshops, birthdays, weddings, funerals, and more. The resident company considers this purchase an expansion of its ability to serve the community. As a company that has always been focused on affordability (all of Buntport's programming is available on a name-your-price basis), Buntport is committed to keeping rental rates extremely low in order to make producing work or throwing other kinds of events within everybody's reach. As a company that appeals heavily to people of all income levels, Buntport knows that, just as has been true of their success creating new work in Denver, their success at a capital campaign will rely heavily on small amounts from a great many people. This expansion of space and services is a grassroots effort.

For more information on the division of space or to contribute to the campaign, please go to www.buntport.com/capital-campaign.