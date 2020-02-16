Buntport Theater Company Presents CABARET DE PROFUNDUS OR HOW TO SING WHILE UGLY CRYING

A comedy about grief, dirty woodcuts, and one of the wonders of the world... Based loosely on the real life Artemisia II of Caria, Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugly Crying is a cabaret-style evening featuring Hannah Duggan with local composer and pianist Nathan Hall. You'll learn about Artemisia, including her commissioning the creation of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and her penchant for mourning her husband's loss by drinking his ashes in her wine. And you'll be entertained by her non-sequiturs and side stories (yes, including a song about dirty woodcuts carved by monks). As Artemisia says herself, she'll go through all the stages of grief in 90 minutes or less. Featuring a mix of old classics and new compositions, this monologue-with-musical-numbers is a dark comedy with the emphasis on comedy.

Buntport Theater Company has been creating new work in Denver for over 19 years now. We will be debuting our 50th world premiere play at the end of our 20th season (spring of 2021). Buntport is thrilled to be collaborating with Nathan Hall on this production. Nathan is a former Fulbright Fellow to Iceland, and holds his Doctorate in Musical Arts from CU Boulder, his BA from Vassar College and his MM from Carnegie Mellon. Having mutually admired each other's work, all parties are excited to be working with one another on this new creation. Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugly Crying plays March 13 - April 4 Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00 Two Sunday performances at 3:00 on March 22 and 29 One Monday performance at 8:00 on March 30 Tickets are $15-18 in advance ($17-20 at the door) Opening night is $25 (includes a food-and-drink reception) Thursday March 19 and Monday March 30 are pay-what-you-can Thursday March 26 will be followed by a talkback-on-steroids, featuring behind-the-scenes tidbits from all of the creators and expert speakers from the Denver Project for Humanistic Inquiry. For more information, please contact stuff@buntport.com or 720-946-1388





