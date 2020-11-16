Broadway's JAGGED LITTLE PILL Reunion Concert To Be Aired For Denver Audiences

To be aired in Denver December 13 at 6pm.

For one night only, the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill will reunite for a live concert in New York City. Select markets around the country - including Denver - will make this live streamed event available Sunday, December 13 at 6pm MST. Patrons and fans of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts have the opportunity to purchase early bird tickets starting at $27.

Inspired by Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album, Jagged Little Pill received 15 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. This electrifying new musical tells the "joyful and redemptive story of the Healys, a family with a lot of healing to do," said The New York Times.

Jagged Little Pill in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert reunites cast members Antonio Cipriano, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten Elizabeth Stanley and The Jagged Little Broadway Band for a concert featuring select numbers from the Broadway hit show.

In the spirit of the #SaveOurStages movement, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the DCPA.

Tickets start at $27 and include access to the livestream premiere on Sunday, December 13 at 6pm MST and On Demand access through Tuesday, December 15. All tickets are available at https://bit.ly/38PZgZd. Stellar Tickets will email ticketholders their login code prior to the performance. DCPA account credits and gift certificates may not be used on Jagged Live in NYC.

