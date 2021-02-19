Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boulder Theater Announces New Date for LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER

Listen To Your Mother is the live stage show that gives Mother’s Day a microphone.

Feb. 19, 2021  
A new date has been announced for Listen to Your Mother at the Boulder Theater. The venue released the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution, we must postpone the Listen To Your Mother performance on May 1st, 2021 at the Boulder Theater to the following date: May 7th, 2022. All existing tickets will be honored. If you're unable to attend due to the new date, refunds will be available for the next 30 days at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."

Listen To Your Mother is the live stage show that gives Mother's Day a microphone. Featuring local writers reading their original compositions about motherhood-having a mother, being a mother, not having/being a mother-each show takes the audience on a well-crafted journey filled with humor, poignant moments, and lots of nods of recognition. Listen To Your Mother partners with local sponsors who enrich the community as well as a local charity that benefits women and children.

http://stephaniesprenger.com/boulder-mother


