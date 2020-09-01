Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Free Playwriting Course

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The application deadline is September 7, 2020.

This fall, starting the week of September 21, BETC will offer a six-week free after-school playwriting course for high school students and older adults ages 50+. Classes will meet over Zoom.

The (inter)Generations playwriting program is a way to use theatre to connect people of diverse backgrounds, across generations. No theatre experience is required to participate in the program.

Over the course of ten online sessions, participants will work in intergenerational pairs to interview each other and write short plays inspired by their partner's personal stories. Each playwriting workshop culminates with an online public reading, in which professional actors will read participants' works-in-progress.

More program information, and the online application, is at: betc.org/intergen

The application deadline is September 7, 2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You