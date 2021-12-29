Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boulder Dinner Theatre Cancels Performances of WHITE CHRISTMAS

A few breakthrough cases of COVID-19 were detected within the company.

Dec. 29, 2021  

Boulder Dinner Theatre has announced that performances of White Christmas have been cancelled through January 5 due to COVID-19.

Ticketholders for the cancelled performances will be emailed with rescheduling or refunding options.

"A few breakthrough cases of COVID-19 detected within our company, coupled with rising cases in the community at-large, have led us to the decision to cancel performances until January 5," reads a statement on the company's Facebook page. "If you are a current ticket holder to any cancelled performance, please check your email for rescheduling or refund options."

Stay up to date at https://bdtstage.com/.


