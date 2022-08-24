Ballet Arial Presents CARNAVAL in October

Ballet Ariel opens its 24th season with the 1910 masterpiece Carnaval, a light and romantic ballet choreographed by Michel Fokine, one of the great ballet choreographers of the 20th Century. Fokine's Carnaval is adapted from the piano suite of the same name by Robert Schumann. Carnaval is perfect for Ballet Ariel's expressive and emotive style as comedic characters dance with couples at a carnival, creating charming, little vignettes. Guest Artist Oleg Dedogryuk, who danced the ballet as a student at the Vaganova Academy in Russia, will stage the production. Fokine's ballet is rarely performed making Ballet Ariel's performance a truly special occasion.

Also on the program is Ballet Ariel's enchanting original ballet, Sleeping Beauty's Dream. As Sleeping Beauty awaits her prince, audiences will cross the threshold into a storybook world inhabited by Beauty and the Beast, Tom Thumb, Empress of the Pagoda and The Fairy Garden. Performed to Maurice Ravel's Mother Goose Suite score and scenario, Sleeping Beauty's Dream is choreographed by Ballet Ariel's Artistic Director Ilena Norton and Resident Choreographer Gregory Gonzales.

Ballet Ariel will perform the ballets in the Elaine Wolf Theater at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC), 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246 on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m.

A 7:00 p.m. performance will be presented on Thursday, October 6 at PACE Center, 20000 E Pikes Peak Ave, Parker, CO 80138.

A final matinee will be presented at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16 at the Parsons Theatre (adjacent to the Northglenn Recreation Center), 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, CO 80233.

Both matinee performances will be followed by a Tea Party reception where families can enjoy refreshments with cast members still in costume!

Please go to www.balletariel.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Ticket prices range from $20 - $30. Please note: To protect all patrons, Ballet Ariel will be complying with all current state and local Covid-19 regulations at the time of the performance.