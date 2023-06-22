BI-PASSING Comes to Insight Colab Theatre Next Month

Performances run July 14-16.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

BI-PASSING is a collection of short stories written by Edith and Winnifred Eaton, known as the first Asian American/Canadian women writers. 

Born to a Scottish father and a Chinese mother, Edith adopted a Chinese pen name Sui Sin Far (Narcissus) for her writing persona, as she focused on writing the Chinese experience in 19th century America, some of them are autobiographical.  Whereas Winnifred adopted a Japanese pseudonym Onoto Watanna for her very successful career as romance writer and screenwriter. 

Insight Colab Theatre presents BI-PASSING July 14-16, at The People’s Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010. The four performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.   Tickets are $20-$30 and available at Click Here. For more information call 303-437-8917.

Newly rebranded, Insight Colab Theatre was previously known as Theatre Esprit Asia (TEA). TEA, founded in 2012, was Southwest Denver’s first and only pan Asian American theatre company. Insight Colab Theatre features plays with non-traditional, diverse casting while creating acting workshops to train the new generation of diverse actors along with a writers’ series to explore identity, race and privilege.




BI-PASSING Comes to Insight Colab Theatre Next Month
