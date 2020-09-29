Award Winners Unite to Support New Arts & Wellness Studio in a Virtual Benefit Concert Fundraiser

The program will launch October 23.

On Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT, a video benefit concert will launch to raise awareness, funds and support for SUBLIMELIGHT Studios, a new Arts and Wellness structure and community set to open in Denver in 2021.

Studio Founder and Producer, Julia Tobey and Co-Producer, Eugene Ebner have secured an exciting lineup of renowned artists with Colorado roots or connections. All will donate their time and talent to perform or speak in support of SUBLIMELIGHT Studios' new mission.

Grammy Award nominee Neyla Pekarek, formerly of The Lumineers; Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, three-time Emmy Award-winning composer Denise Gentilini, and Tony Award nominee Beth Malone will helm the concert.

Broadway actors, composers and music directors will perform, including Gregory Treco of Hamilton, Patricia Phillips of Kinky Boots, Josh Franklin of The Prom and 32nd Annual NAMT Festival finalist / composer of The Consoling Mechanism, Jason Veasey of The Lion King, Elizabeth Welch of The Phantom of the Opera, Piper Lindsay Arpan of Spamalot and Susan Draus of Beautiful.

Many of Colorado's top, award-winning actors, directors and music directors will also appear, including Shannan Steele, Megan Van de Hey, Lauren Shealy, Robert Michael Sanders, Kenny Moten, Jalyn Courtenay Webb, Jessica Hindsley, David Nehls, Lynzee and Chris Jones, Adriane and Marco Robinson, Eden Lane, Sue Leiser, Julie Payne, Natalie Oliver-Atherton, Jennifer Condreay and Paul Page.

Ensembles Black Iris Collective and Spinphony filmed by Vadim of Elkind Media, The Beverly Belles and The Honey Taps will perform. Beloved drag queens Dixie Krystals and Shirley Delta Blow will delight.

Young actors: Henry Award winner Sophia Dotson, Bobby G. Award winner Abby Linderman, Hannah Katz, Evan Gibley and Miracle Myles will round out the lineup.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $75,000 by November 23, 10% of which will benefit The Denver Actors Fund. Exciting donation tiers include a namesake studio for $10,000 level donors, a custom engraved brick for $500 level donors, and more. Donations from the concert will be used to pay for the initial startup costs and operational expenses for the studio, including establishing the LLC, contractual legal fees, staff salaries, advertising and more.

The 90 minute concert will be broadcast on SUBLIMELIGHT Studios' YouTube channel in three acts. During the breaks, viewers are encouraged to tune into SUBLIMELIGHT Studios' Facebook page for more live entertainment and live engagement.

Viewers are encouraged to make a night of it and host their own private viewing parties at home or join a socially distanced party at Cap City Tavern. See more on Facebook regarding the live 10/23 event.

The studio will offer shared studio space for Arts and Wellness professionals, including, but not limited to: dance, voice, acting, yoga, Pilates teachers, photographers, videographers, massage, meditation, nutrition, acupuncture experts and more. The studio is a for-profit company and will be formed as an LLC.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You