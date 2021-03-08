Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Retires Professional Performing Company After 25 Years

The company's owners have launched the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance, in hopes to mentor new dance companies.

Mar. 8, 2021  

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Retires Professional Performing Company After 25 Years

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has announced that the professional performing arm of the company will retire after 25 years, Pasatiempo reports.

The ballet schools and youth Folkorico programs will continue, but Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will switch its focus to creating and producing.

"COVID wiped out everything," said Executive Director Jean-Philippe Malaty. But, "we're not afraid to evolve."

The company's last performance was in Aspen in March 2020. Dancers were paid through August and then furloughed.

"We wanted the dancers to be able to get on with their lives," said Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker. "It may be two years before theaters start booking dance again."

The pair has launched the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance, in hopes to mentor new dance companies, using their contacts, touring experience and stable of choreographers to create new opportunities.

"We want people to carry with them an image of what was. We had an amazing 25 years," said Mossbrucker. "And we never took a moment for granted. We will have dance in Santa Fe again."

Read more on Pasatiempo.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Youth Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Theater 29 Presents New Virtual And Immersive Theatrical And Creative Arts Photo

Theater 29 Presents New Virtual And Immersive Theatrical And Creative Arts

Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2021 Summer Concert Series Photo

Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2021 Summer Concert Series

Ben Roy Live Album Recording Announces at Comedy Works South Photo

Ben Roy Live Album Recording Announces at Comedy Works South

Littletons Town Hall Arts Center Presents YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo

Littleton's Town Hall Arts Center Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Youngstown Playhouse Announces The Streaming Premiere Of CALL ME ELIZABETH
  • Beck Center for the Arts Announces THE TEEN UNTITLED SKETCH SHOW
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Spring Digital Concert Programs and Premieres