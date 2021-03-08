Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Retires Professional Performing Company After 25 Years

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has announced that the professional performing arm of the company will retire after 25 years, Pasatiempo reports.

The ballet schools and youth Folkorico programs will continue, but Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will switch its focus to creating and producing.

"COVID wiped out everything," said Executive Director Jean-Philippe Malaty. But, "we're not afraid to evolve."

The company's last performance was in Aspen in March 2020. Dancers were paid through August and then furloughed.

"We wanted the dancers to be able to get on with their lives," said Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker. "It may be two years before theaters start booking dance again."

The pair has launched the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance, in hopes to mentor new dance companies, using their contacts, touring experience and stable of choreographers to create new opportunities.

"We want people to carry with them an image of what was. We had an amazing 25 years," said Mossbrucker. "And we never took a moment for granted. We will have dance in Santa Fe again."

Read more on Pasatiempo.