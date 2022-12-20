Arts & Venues Announces 2022-2023 Denver Music Advancement Fund Grantees

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the 2022-2023 Denver Music Advancement Fund grantees.

In 2022-2023, The Denver Music Advancement Fund (DMAF) will support 64 projects across Denver (a 30% increase over the last cycle) through $785,000 in grants (65% more than 2021-2022). Funding for this round of grantees includes $460,000 of Arts & Venues' American Rescue Plan Act funding, earmarked to help restore arts and cultural programs that were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic, and $25,000 from Take Note Colorado (matching their 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 contributions). The remainder of the grant monies was contributed by Arts & Venues, which uses income from sponsorships, venue rentals and portions of concessions sales and ticket fees to fund arts programs, grants and other cultural investments.

"It's Denver Arts & Venues' mission to enrich Denver through arts, cultural and entertainment opportunities," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "Creating, underwriting and managing grant programs such as the Denver Music Advancement Fund are some of the ways we strengthen Denver's arts and cultural landscape; through this program and others like it, we support the organizations that strengthen cultural education, expose young people to the arts and enhance our lives through community-building entertainment experiences."

This year's DMAF grant cycle is a continued partnership with Take Note Colorado, a statewide initiative offering equitable access to musical instruments and instruction to K‑12 students in Colorado. Through this partnership, they support Denver programs that are inclusive, student-centered and culturally responsive, and empower all students to participate in music.

"Take Note Colorado is committed to its partnership with Arts & Venues' Denver Music Advancement Fund because it assures that our investment in access to music education supports youth in the City and County of Denver, while Take Note's grant program funds music education programs around the state," said Walt DeHaven, Take Note Colorado president and board chair.

Funds have been granted in a variety of categories including in-school and after-school educational programs, music educator support, music technology, community engagement and entertainment, professional development, and music-centered programs for typically underserved populations such as those incarcerated or unhoused.

Launched in 2018, as part of the Denver Music Strategy, the Denver Music Advancement Fund supports initiatives that build a more equitable and connected city, drive economic vibrancy and create positive social change through music-centered programs.

A full list of grantees and more detailed information about the projects can be found online.



Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

Take Note Colorado (TNC) is a non-profit initiative to provide equitable access to musical instruments and instruction for all youth (Grades K-12) in Colorado. The TNC Grant Program funds organizations and individuals offering innovative, culturally responsive music education programs for youth, especially for those who currently lack access. Take Note partners with Arts & Venues to provide funding for the Denver Music Advancement Fund that supports music education programs for youth in the City & County of Denver.

