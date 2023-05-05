Adam Cayton-Holland Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 10

Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comedian who was named one of 25 "Comics to Watch" by Esquire Magazine.

Adam Cayton-Holland comes to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Squarem Wednesday, May 10.

Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comedian who was named one of 25 "Comics to Watch" by Esquire Magazine and one of "10 Comics to Watch" by Variety.

Along with his cohorts in The Grawlix, he created, wrote and starred in Those Who Can't, which aired for three seasons on truTV. The Grawlix also host a podcast, The Grawlix Saves the World.

Adam has four albums all available on iTunes - I Don't Know If I Happy, Backyards, Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits, and his most recent album Semblance of Normalcy.

His first book, Tragedy Plus Time, is available everywhere.




