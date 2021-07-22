AVENUE Q and WHITE CHRISTMAS to Open 44th Season at BDT Stage

BDT Stage opens its 44th Main Stage season with a break from the straight and narrow path of the Broadway classics, with the incredibly off-kilter, laugh-out-loud musical comedy, Avenue Q August 13 - October 17, 2021. Irving Berlin's White Christmas offers us all a chance to rediscover the holiday magic when it plays November 13, 2021 through January 8, 2022.

BDT Stage Producing Artistic Director Seamus McDonough says it best, "We turned inward and decided what we truly wanted as individual theatre-goers is both an opportunity to laugh so hard we momentarily forget the trauma, but also have an easy time recapturing the traditions we've missed - so we're doing both!"

Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart - all the ingredients needed to create a laugh out loud musical comedy featuring puppets! Yes, PUPPETS! Bring your husband, bring your wife, bring your parents, bring your sister and your friends - but leave your younger kids at home with a sitter because this show is full of adult content. Winner of the Tony "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet sexpert), Lucy The Slut (need we say more?), and other colorful types who help Princeton finally discover his purpose in life.. "We've all struggled and stumbled and learned to cope as we find our place in the world. It's just funnier when puppets do it!" explains BDT Executive Producer Michael J. Duran. Avenue Q has been described as a very twisted Sesame Street. The characters are rather warped, but realistic at the same time, and even though most of the cast is made of puppets, you feel for them as if they were human by the end of the show.

White Christmas is the heartwarming musical adaptation based on the beloved, timeless film of the same name, featuring 17 Irving Berlin songs and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical ready to immerse audiences in the glow of holiday magic.

