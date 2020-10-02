Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
ADA Artist Management Announces THE TRIAL OF SUSAN B. ANTHONY

The digital premiere is on Monday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. MST.

Oct. 2, 2020  

ADA Artist Management partners with Austin Opera, Berkshire Opera Festival, Minnesota Opera, Opera Colorado, and San Diego Opera to present world premiere of The Trial of Susan B. Anthony.

The Trial of Susan B. Anthony is a seven-movement piece by Steven Mark Kohn outlining Susan B. Anthony's quest for justice.

The program is being produced by ADA Artist Management in partnership with Austin Opera, Berkshire Opera Festival, Minnesota Opera, Opera Colorado, and San Diego Opera. Adriana Zabala stars in multiple roles, accompanied by pianist Myra Huang.

It will premiere on ADA Artist Management's YouTube channel. Information on how to access the premiere will be shared by ADA and the partner companies. The program will be available on demand until midnight on November 8.

