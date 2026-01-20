Ballet Ariel Debuts LITTLE WOMEN As Part Of 2025–2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Ariel will debut an original ballet adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN, based on the 1869 novel by Louisa May Alcott, as part of the company’s 2025–2026 season.

The production follows the four March sisters—Amy, Beth, Jo, and Meg—from Christmas Day onward as they come of age during the Civil War era. Through choreography that emphasizes each sister’s distinct personality, the ballet traces the relationships, challenges, and formative moments that guide their growth from childhood into young adulthood.

For this debut production, Ballet Ariel Artistic and Executive Director Ilena Norton created the scenario and curated the musical score in collaboration with John Richardson, director of Gossamer Winds. The score blends traditional holiday music, including “Away in a Manger” and “I Saw Three Ships,” with classical selections such as Edvard Grieg’s Lyric Pieces, alongside works by French and American composers.

“We are excited to debut Little Women for the first offering of our 2025–26 season,” Norton said. “I enjoyed weaving elements of the classic story with select music accompaniment. It’s fresh, heartwarming, and delightful.”

The production has received early critical praise, with OnStage Colorado noting that “Ballet Ariel shines in Little Women.”

Little Women will be performed on Sunday, March 1, at 3:00 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Theatre, located at 19650 Mainstreet in Parker. Tickets range from $25 to $30.