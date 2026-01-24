KPO to Perform HANDEL, MOZART & MAHLER at The Concourse Concert Hall

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra will present a rousing opening to the concert year with Handel’s Royal Fireworks, a masterful Mozart piano concerto and a journey of heroism with Mahler.

The concert is on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at The Concourse Concert Hall in Chatswood.

In its opening concert for 2026, the KPO will perform Handel’s spectacular Suite of Music for the Royal Fireworks, Mozart’s Piano Concerto no.20 in D minor — featuring award-winning Australian international pianist Vatche Jambazian — and Mahler’s towering first symphony, The Titan.

Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks was composed for the grand celebration marking the end of the War of the Austrian Succession. It is a joyous and festive work comprising a rousing overture and dance movements. Its first performance brought London to gridlock as 12,000 people flocked to hear it. The KPO will perform the orchestral suite scored for full orchestra.

The KPO welcomes Vatche Jambazian to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto no.20 in D minor. The majority of Mozart’s compositions are in major keys but this concerto in the brooding key of D minor conjures up a stormy picture. From its very first performance this concerto has been a favourite with audiences and performers alike. Vatche Jambazian is one of Australia’s pre-eminent pianists – with a string of national and international appearances to his name - who performs regularly with the Omega ensemble and collaborates with some of Australia’s finest musicians.

The climax of KPO’s 2026 debut is Mahler’s Symphony no.1 “The Titan”, possibly one of the most impressive first symphonies ever written. It is scored for a large orchestra used to reveal Mahler’s wide palette of tonal colors as the mesmerized audience is taken on a stunning journey of heroism. This symphony will delight all with Mahler’s inspired orchestration of folk-like melodies.

Join the KPO, led by chief conductor and artistic director, Paul Terracini, in an uplifting afternoon of wonderful music at The Concourse in Chatswood.