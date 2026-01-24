Claybody Theatre Announces THE GRAND BABYLON HOTEL Tour Casting

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Claybody Theatre have announced casting for their Spring tour of The Grand Babylon Hotel, Arnold Bennett's rollicking comedy thriller.

The Grand Babylon Hotel originally premiered in Autumn 2025 at New Vic Theatre, where it was made in association with Claybody Theatre. Many of the original cast members will return for the tour.

From the original New Vic Theatre cast: Shelley Atkinson (Marvellous, New Vic and Soho Place Theatre; Blithe Spirit, Stephen Joseph Theatre) returns as Miss Spencer, Baroness Zerlinski, Messenger and Nanny Heidi.

Thomas Cotran (Love's Labour's Lost, Shakespeare North Playhouse and Stephen Joseph Theatre) appears again as Reginald Dimmock, Prince Albert of Posen and Rocco.

Michael Hugo (One Man, Two Guvnors, New Vic Theatre; What the Butler Saw, London Classic Theatre) is back as Jules, Tom Jackson, Detective Marshall, Porter, Ticket Collector and Prince Eugen of Posen.

Alice Pryor (Inferna, Riverside; BLEACHED, Etcetera Theatre) reprises the role of Nella Racksole.

Joining the cast for the first time is Bill Champion (The Girl Next Door, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Moll Flanders, Mercury Theatre Colchester) as Theodore Racksole.

With a small ensemble playing multiple flamboyant characters, audiences can expect rapid-fire character changes, sharp humour and theatrical fun in a night of unpredictable twists.

Joint Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre, Deborah McAndrew, who has adapted The Grand Babylon Hotel for the stage, says: "When I first read the book, I knew it would make a really fun stage show. A small cast of actors playing multiple roles is always a joy for audiences, and is the perfect style for a fast moving comedy thriller"

Joint Director Conrad Nelson, who directs the show said: "We had a fantastic time making this fun show with our friends at the New Vic Theatre, and I'm delighted that most of the cast are returning for the tour. It's also great to welcome Bill Champion, who will be terrific as the American millionaire, Theodore Racksole"

The tour opens for a short run at Claybody's own venue, The Dipping House in Stoke-on-Trent, from February 27 - March 7, 2026. It then tours to Hull Truck Theatre (10-13 March), The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough (March 18-21), Mercury Theatre Colchester (25-29 March), and Harrogate Theatre (April 1 - 4).