A MANNY FOR US to Play Wheat Ridge Theatre This Summer

Wanted: Housekeeper for 2 eccentric male seniors. Must be physically fit & willing to reside in home of lively gay couple. It's the perfect solution for aging gents but finding a suitable candidate may prove difficult. Join Peter & David as the married, gay seniors attempt to maintain independence by hiring their first live-in help. Share the laughs, tenderness, & lessons learned with 2 "Golden Boys" & their perfect male housekeeper ('Manny').

That's the story line for the world premier of the new LGBTQA+ play written from the heart, mind, experiences of a new playwright, Jim Hayes, a senior, gay man who came out late in life. He was trained as a lawyer in California - moved to Colorado with wife & kids - managed Denver law firms - wife died - comes out as gay - retires- starts acting starts writing plays - boom! Here we are today with his first play being produced.

"A Manny for Us" opens July 26th and runs thru August 11th at the Wheat Ridge Theatre Playhouse at 5455 W 38th Avenue, Unit J, Wheat Ridge, 80033 (1 block west of Sheridan - not far from Sloan's Lake & 6th Avenue).

Comments