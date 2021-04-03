GIANT STEPS Comes to DET. KGL. Teater

DET. KGL. Teater is currently presenting Giant Steps, which showcases works by three of ballet's leading choreographers who share a unique appreciation of music.

Giant Steps is an evening of pleasure for beginners and experienced ballet lovers alike. Here, you can enjoy a total of three works by some of the greatest choreographers in the history of ballet - George Balanchine's Serenade, Jorma Elo's Sibelius' Symphony no. 4 and Harald Lander's Etudes.

George Balanchine understood better than anyone how to create steps that enable ballerinas to shine, and Serenade is his tribute to women in dance. The ballet was created in 1935 and is considered the first neoclassical ballet with no plot, though glimpses of longing and melancholy interlace throughout this midnight-blue masterpiece. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beautiful music, Serenade easily fulfils Balanchine's famous sentence that in his ballets people should be able to 'see the music and hear the dance'.

Finnish-born Jorma Elo is among the most sought-after choreographers of our time. In an entirely new ballet specially for the male dancers of the Royal Danish Ballet, he depicts the landscape of his homeland with sculptural physiques. Sibelius' Symphony No. 4 is a purely abstract ballet hallmarked with Elo's intense language of steps and impetuous tempo.

Etudes is Harald Lander's declaration of love for pure, classical dance and one of the greatest works in the history of ballet. Based on classical ballet lessons, it begins with the five ballet positions and ends with a flying finale. Etudes is a timeless ballet about beauty, aesthetics and the joy of dancing.

Recommended from 15 years of age.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/giant-steps?section=top.