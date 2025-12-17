Tony Award-Winner Darren Criss To Play The Playhouse On Rodney Square

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Darren Criss will bring his new concert tour to The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, Delaware, with a performance scheduled for May 31, 2026.

The appearance is presented by The Grand and will feature music drawn from across Criss’s career in television, theater, and popular music.

The concert will include songs associated with Criss’s work on Glee, with StarKid Productions, and from Broadway productions in which he has appeared. Criss recently starred on Broadway in Maybe Happy Ending, directed by Michael Arden at the Belasco Theatre, a production that opened to critical acclaim. He received the 2025 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the show.

Criss first gained widespread attention through Glee, where his performances contributed to multiple charting recordings, and previously earned an Emmy nomination for Original Music and Lyrics for “This Time,” written for the series finale. His career has also included creating and starring in the musical comedy series Royalties, writing music for the Tony Awards, and releasing solo recordings including the EP Masquerade and the holiday album A Very Darren Crissmas.

His Broadway credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and American Buffalo. On screen, he received major awards recognition for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and has also appeared in Netflix’s Hollywood, on which he served as an executive producer.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Darren Criss’s concert at The Playhouse on Rodney Square are on sale now and may be purchased online or by calling 302-652-5577 or 302-888-0200. Multi-show discounts are available for select Broadway in Wilmington performances. Additional fees may apply, and programs, artists, prices, dates, and times are subject to change.

Delaware Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ALICE BY HEART (Everett Theatre) 27.8% of votes 2. WEST SIDE STORY (The Milton Theatre) 15.7% of votes 3. JERSEY BOYS (The Milton Theatre) 8.9% of votes Vote Now!