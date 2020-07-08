The Grand Announces Second Drive-in Concert

After a hugely successful first concert, The Grand has announced the second event in the Concerts by Car series featuring Echoes: The American Pink Floyd on July 17 at 7:00pm in the Frawley Stadium parking lot on Wilmington's Riverfront.

The company has worked with their partners to create a safe, comfortable, high-quality experience that will blend the special joy of a live concert, the vibe of a drive-in movie, and the charms of a summer evening outdoors. Capacity is limited, so be among the first to share in this unique concert experience.

The following adjustments have been made to the event following patrons' feedback:

Children under 12 are FREE! No need to worry about a babysitter!

No Smoking on site

Bigger digital screens during the concert for easier viewing

The Concerts by Car series is presented in part by PNC Arts Alive, New Castle County, and The City of Wilmington. Additional support is provided by Riverfront Development Corporation, The Wilmington Blue Rocks, Colonial Parking, AAA Mid-Atlantic, Seiberlich-Trane, Kenny Family ShopRites, NKS Distributors, and Electro Sound Systems.

"We're looking forward to a wonderful partnership with The Grand," said County Executive Matt Meyer. "This is a way for us to join together and celebrate the arts here in New Castle County."

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki adds "Live music has been Wilmington's lifeblood over the years, and its recent absence has been keenly felt. I applaud the efforts of our friends at The Grand, who have found an innovative and groundbreaking way to let us appreciate live music outdoors again. This is just one more example of the many positive, creative initiatives that are now cropping up all over Wilmington in response to our new environment."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 8 and are $25 per person (up to four people per car), plus fees. They are available by calling The Grand Box Office at 302.652.5577 or online at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. The Grand is not accepting any in-person purchases at our box offices due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

