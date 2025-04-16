THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL TYA to be Presented at The Delaware Children's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Delaware Children's Theatre will present The SpongeBob Musical, TYA, opening April 12, 2025, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the beloved animated series.

This vibrant, family-friendly production brings the underwater world of Bikini Bottom to life with colorful costumes, eye-popping sets, and a dynamic original score featuring songs by some of the biggest names in music including David Bowie, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, and more.

As SpongeBob and his friends face a volcano that threatens to destroy their home, the power of friendship, optimism, and imagination might just save the day. It's a story that reminds us-whether we're under the sea or on dry land-that we're stronger when we work together.

"We are beyond excited to bring this energetic and heartwarming show to the Delaware Children's Theatre stage," said Kenn Koubek, director of the production. "It's the perfect way to honor a character that's brought joy to generations of fans for 25 years. Whether you're a longtime SpongeBob fan or discovering Bikini Bottom for the first time, there's something magical here for everyone."

The SpongeBob Musical runs April 12th - May 4th, with performances on April 12, 13, 19, 26, 27, May 3, 4 at 2pm (special evening performance on April 25 at 7pm).

Don't miss your chance to dive into the 25th anniversary celebration of one of the most iconic cartoons of all time-join us under the sea for The SpongeBob Musical!

